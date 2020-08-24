Coronavirus: US approves plasma therapy to treat infection as toll crosses 1.76 lakh
Brazil added 23,421 new cases and 494 deaths to its overall tally in the last 24 hours.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday approved using blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the infection. “This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product,” read the FDA’s statement.
Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally on Sunday breached the 30-lakh mark after the country reported 69,239 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 912 to 56,706. Of the overall tally of 30,44,940, India now has 7,07,668 active cases, while more than 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection.
Delhi reported 1,450 new cases, 1,250 recoveries and 16 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the city’s tally of Covid-19 infections to 1,61,466. This was the biggest single-day rise recorded in the Capital in August.
Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 2.33 crore people. So far, 8.07 lakh people have died of it across the world, while 1.50 crore people have recovered, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.53 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to resume the metro rail services and cites the Capital’s improving situation of the coronavirus crisis to support it. “I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently,” he says. “The coronavirus situation is improving in Delhi. If you [Centre] don’t want to run metro trains in other cities, it is okay. But, in Delhi, metro train services should be started in a phased manner, on a trial basis.”
8.35 am: France reports nearly 4,900 new cases in the last 24 hours, its highest since May, according to The Guardian. The country’s health minister acknowledges that there are “risks” in the surging infection levels nationwide.
7.57 am: Brazil adds 23,421 new cases and 494 deaths to its overall tally in the last 24 hours, according to Reuters. With this, the country’s total infections stand at 36,05,783 cases and toll at 1,14,744.
7.55 am: Seoul makes face masks mandatory both indoor and outdoor, reports Reuters. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday registered 266 new cases.
7.44 am: Odisha registers its highest single-day spike of 2,993 new cases and 10 additional deaths. With this, the state’s toll is now 409 and overall tally stands at 78,530.
7.31 am: West Bengal’s tally rises to 1,38,870 with record 3,274 new infections, reports PTI.
7.30 am: The US Food and Drug Administration has approved using blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the infection, reports AFP. “This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product,” reads the FDA’s statement.
7.28 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India’s coronavirus tally on Sunday breached the 30-lakh mark after the country reported 69,239 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 912 to 56,706. Of the overall tally of 30,44,940, India now has 7,07,668 active cases, while more than 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection.
- The Serum Institute of India on Sunday dismissed reports that it would be able to commercialise the coronavirus vaccine in 73 days, and said the claims around its availability were completely “false and conjectural”. In a statement, the institute clarified that the government had granted it permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use.
- Delhi reported 1,450 new cases, 1,250 recoveries and 16 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the city’s tally of Covid-19 infections to 1,61,466. This was the biggest single-day rise recorded in the Capital in August. The toll rose to 4,300, and as many as 1,45,388 people have recovered from the disease so far.
- Maharashtra reported 10,441 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 6,82,383. Its toll is now 22,253. Tamil Nadu’s tally of infections rose to 3,79,385, after 5,975 more cases were recorded. The toll rose by 97 to 6,517. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, registered 7,895 cases and 93 deaths in a day, pushing the state’s tally to 3,53,111 and the toll to 3,282.
- The Assam government launched its first serological survey to assess whether people surveyed have developed immunity to the coronavirus. The survey titled, “A.A.S.H.A Assessment of Anti- SARSCoV2 Seroprevalence in Habitants of Assam: a population based cross sectional study”, is an initiative of an NGO in partnership with a diagnostics solutions provider.
- The World Health Organization has recommended that children aged 12 and above should wear masks like adults. On the other hand, children between six and 11 years of age should wear them using a risk-based approach, the world health body said.
- The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday released the Standard Operating Protocol for resuming work in the media production industry, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry,” minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
- Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 2.32 crore people. So far, 8.05 lakh people have died of it across the world, while 1.49 crore people have recovered, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The United States is the world’s worst-affected country with over 57 lakh cases and more than 1.76 lakh deaths. Brazil is second with more than 35.8 lakh cases and 1.14 lakh deaths. India has the fourth-highest number of deaths after the US, Brazil and Mexico. In Mexico, 60,254 people have died of the virus so far.