The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to bring National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET aspirants from foreign countries back to India on Vande Bharat flights for their examination and dismissed a petition to set up exam centres abroad, Bar and Bench reported. The Vande Bharat flights are meant to evacuate Indian citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The top court bench, comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupt and S Ravindra Bhat, directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to speak to officials in West Asian countries to make travel arrangements for the students.

The bench said that the students must follow the 14-day quarantine norm and can approach the state governments with their request to relax isolation rules.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea of students to postpone the NEET and Joint Entrance Examination for engineering aspirants amid the coronavirus crisis. The court had said that the exams will be held in September as per schedule. The petitioners had argued that conducting the exams would be dangerous amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in India.

India has reported 31,06,348 coronavirus cases and 57,542 deaths so far.