The Congress Working Committee on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party’s interim president, ANI reported. The key meeting lasted around seven hours.

Congress Working Committee President PL Punia said that the party leaders expressed faith in the leadership of the Gandhis at the meeting. “The members expressed faith in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and urged her to continue leading party and she agreed,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Punia added that the party would elect a new president within six months.

KH Muniyappa, a member of the Congress Working Committee, meanwhile, said that even leaders like Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad had no complaints against the party’s leadership. Sharma and Azad were among the 23 party leaders who wrote to Gandhi, asking for an overhaul of the party’s leadership.

“There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership,” Muniyappa said.

At the CWC meeting, Gandhi said that she had no ill will towards the leaders who had complained about the leadership crisis in the party, according to NDTV. Gandhi, however, said that she was hurt by her colleagues but would like to continue to work together.

Congress leader Ambika Soni, meanwhile, said that the leaders who wrote the dissenting letter to Gandhi must be punished, according to NDTV.

The Congress’s key meeting was convened on Monday after Gandhi offered to step down from the top post and said that she was in favour of appointing a new president.

The Congress is in the middle of an internal crisis, which was triggered after at least 23 party leaders wrote to Gandhi demanding a complete overhaul of the organisation. The letter, which was written on August 15, urged Gandhi to address the leadership question in the party and claimed the uncertainty around it “has demoralised party workers and weakened the institution”. The signatories of the letter included Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada.