The scheduled Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday is likely to deliberate on the internal turmoil of the party about selecting a new president, reported NDTV. Ahead of the meeting, reports suggested that interim party chief Sonia Gandhi is in favour of a new leader and has offered to step down.

The Congress is in the middle of an internal crisis, which was triggered after at least 23 party leaders wrote to Gandhi demanding a complete overhaul of the organisation. The letter, which was written on August 15, urged Gandhi to address the leadership question in the party and claimed the uncertainty around it “has demoralised party workers and weakened the institution”.

Leaders at the CWC meeting may request Sonia Gandhi to remain as the party’s chief or ask former president Rahul Gandhi to take over the post, according to The Times of India. However, the two are likely to refuse the offers.

“This has been in offing for a while,” an unidentified senior Congress leader told Mint. “If you see over the last one month or so people have been vocal, including in meeting with Congress president, about the need for a systemic overhaul both in terms of organisation and political narrative against the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

The signatories of the letter calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation reportedly included former chief ministers such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, and Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada.

The debacle over the party’s leadership took another turn on Sunday evening, as several Congress leaders issued letters and statements in favour of Sonia Gandhi. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the news of 23 senior Congress leaders writing a letter to the party chief was unfortunate and asserted that Sonia Gandhi should continue to lead the party “at this crucial juncture”. However, he suggested that if Sonia Gandhi had already made a firm decision to step down, then Rahul Gandhi should take over the post.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh defended the Gandhi family and said electoral defeats could not be the “yardstick for leadership change”. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also supported Sonia Gandhi and said she had “saved the party” during times of crisis.

Refuting speculation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday dismissed claims that she has stepped down from the post of the interim president. Sonia Gandhi had assumed charge as the Congress interim president last year, after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, who quit as party chief in July 2019 after its crushing defeat in national elections.