The Congress Working Committee on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party’s interim president, ANI reported. The key meeting lasted around seven hours. The Congress would elect a new president within six months, unidentified officials said.

The party’s key meeting was convened on Monday after Gandhi offered to step down from the top post and said that she was in favour of appointing a new president.

The Congress is in the middle of an internal crisis, which was triggered after at least 23 party leaders wrote to Gandhi demanding a complete overhaul of the organisation. The letter, which was written on August 15, urged Gandhi to address the leadership question in the party and claimed the uncertainty around it “has demoralised party workers and weakened the institution”. The signatories of the letter included Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada.

At the CWC meeting, Gandhi said that she had no ill will towards the leaders who had complained about the leadership crisis in the party, according to NDTV.