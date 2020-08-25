The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan to an “appropriate bench” that will take up the matter on September 10, reported Live Law. The top court passed the order while hearing two contempt of court cases against Bhushan.

One of the two cases was based on his tweets on the judiciary and Bhushan’s statement in which he refused to apologise for the same. The other was a contempt case against Bhushan from 2009.

“I am short of time,” said Justice Arun Mishra. “I am demitting office.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court it was not a question of punishment, but one of faith in the institution. “When people come to the court for relief when that faith is shaken that’s a problem,” it observed.

Bhushan’s lawyer Rajeev Dhawan had argued that any question in reference to corruption by judges – whether it amounts to contempt or not – should be examined by a constitution bench.

The senior advocate was held guilty of contempt of court on August 14, in connection with two tweets from June 27 and June 29.

Bhushan told the top court on Monday that his tweets were a constructive criticism of the judiciary and that retracting his statement or offering an insincere apology would amount to “contempt of my conscience”. “An apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to, as the court has itself put it, be made sincerely,” Bhushan said. “This is especially so when I have made the statements bonafide and pleaded truths with full detail which have not been dealt with by the court.”

On August 20, the Supreme Court had rejected Bhushan’s request to adjourn the hearing on the quantum of punishment in the criminal contempt case in which he was convicted last week and transfer it to another bench. The court had given the lawyer two to three days to reconsider his statements about the court and chief justice.

The cases

The first case pertains to two tweets of Bhushan’s from June 27 and June 29. The first tweet commented about an undeclared emergency and the role of Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India. The second tweet was about Chief Justice SA Bobde trying a Harley Davidson superbike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

The second contempt of court case filed against Bhushan was for an interview he gave to Tehelka magazine in 2009, in which he claimed that half of the 16 erstwhile chief justices of the Supreme Court had been corrupt.

On August 19, Bhushan had moved the Supreme Court seeking to defer the next day’s proceedings to announce his punishment till a review petition was filed and considered. In his application, the lawyer said he wanted to file a review petition after seeking legal counsel and studying the August 14 order in detail.

In the August 14 verdict, the court had said the magnanimity of judges cannot be stretched to the extent that it “may amount to weakness in dealing with a malicious, scurrilous, calculated attack” on the judiciary. This was in response to Bhushan’s statement that that the judges needed to be magnanimous and not use the contempt of court law for remarks on individual judges or on fair criticism of the judiciary. The court, however, said allegations against the Supreme Court may lead to a loss of faith in the judiciary and of confidence among other judges.

Following the judgement, more than 3,000 members of civil society including former judges, retired bureaucrats, journalists and lawyers criticised the Supreme Court’s order. Over 1,800 members of the bar have also criticised the Supreme Court’s decision, besides Opposition leaders, lawyers, and human rights organisations.