India’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 31,67,323 cases after the country reported 60,975 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 848 to 58,390, according to the Union health ministry data. As many as 24,04,585 people have recovered.
Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and asked those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma too contracted the infection, but said he was asymptomatic.
The phase two human clinical trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate will begin on Tuesday at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune. The vaccine – known as Covishield in India – was developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.
The Reserve Bank of India said that improvement in the economic activity in May and June seems to have lost strength in July and August, mainly due to the reimposing of lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, contraction in the Indian economy could continue into the second quarter of 2020-’21, i.e. July-September.
Children between the age of 5 and 17 are the most exposed cohort to the coronavirus in New Delhi, according to a serological survey. A prevalence rate of 34.7% was found among the age group concerned, the survey showed.
The Gujarat High Court has said that the coronavirus crisis in the state is “very frightening” and that the government must prepare itself to deal with the worst situation.
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg said that it was “deeply unfair” that Indian students had been asked to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination during the coronavirus pandemic.
US top health expert Anthony Fauci said that rushing to distribute coronavirus vaccines under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proven safe in large trials had risks and was a bad idea.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro renewed his attack on journalists on Monday, calling them “wimps” who are more likely to die of the coronavirus because they are not athletic.
Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 2.35 crore people. So far, 8.11 lakh people have died of the infection across the world, while 1.52 crore people have recovered, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.