Coronavirus: India registers 67,151 fresh infections, toll rises to 59,449
The health ministry said India and Russia were in contact to manufacture vaccine Sputnik V.
India’s tally on Wednesday rose to 32,34,474 with 67,151 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 1,059 to 59,449. As many as 24,67,758 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India and Russia are discussing a collaboration to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.38 crore people and killed 8,18,137 others, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.54 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.35 am: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 3,018 coronavirus cases, 1,060 recoveries and 10 deaths, pushing the state’s tally of infections to 1,11,688, ANI reports. The toll stands at 780 and as many as 85,223 people have recovered so far.
10.30 am: Germany’s tally of coronavirus cases rises to 2,36,429, with 1,576 new cases on Wednesday, Reuters reports, quoting data from the Robert Koch Institute. The toll rises by three to 9,280
10.25 am: South Korea orders doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with the coronavirus, Reuters reports. The strikes come as South Korea recorded 320 new cases on Tuesday, the latest in more than a week and a half of triple-digit increases.
10.21 am: The British government revises its guidelines to make masks compulsory for students in school corridors in local lockdown areas of England, BBC reports. This will be in “communal areas” of schools such as corridors, where it is difficult to have social distancing, and when schools “believe that is right in their particular circumstances”, the government says.
10.18 am: Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC suspendeds its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” tagline after 64 years, deeming it “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020” amid the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.
10.13 am: The West Bengal government starts a survey to identify Covid-19 patients who suffer from comorbidities, the Hindustan Times reports. The survey is being conducted to identify those who are more vulnerable to the disease and bring down the mortality rate in the state. “The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has already started the survey,” Rajiva Sinha, chief secretary of West Bengal says. “Within the next one week it would be launched in other districts.”
10.07 am: The first dose of the Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to six trial participants at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune on Wednesday, The Indian Express reports. The Phase 2 clinical human trials of the vaccine candidate, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, began on Tuesday.
8.38 am: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on Wednesday to discuss NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) exams, ANI reports.
8 am: The Union health ministry says that India has rapidly increased its testing to 10 lakh every day in August. “With positivity rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection,” it says.
7.50 am: Jharkhand on Tuesday registered 1,056 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 32,174, reports PTI. The toll went up by 12 to 347.
7.40 am: Nagaland on Tuesday recorded the most number of single-day recoveries of 215 patients, and only 38 new cases were detected, reports PTI, citing the health department.
7.30 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the police and local officials to take all the required security measures for upcoming occasions like Ganesh utsav, Anant Chaturdashi and Muharram, reports PTI.
7.20 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 31,67,323 cases after the country reported 60,975 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 848 to 58,390. As many as 24,04,585 people have recovered. The Centre said active cases are only 22.2% of total cases and recovery rate in India is more than 75%. More than 3.6 crore tests have been conducted so far, over 24 lakh patients have recovered, which is 3.4 times the active cases, it added.
- Maharashtra recorded 10,425 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 7,03,823. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17. The toll due to the pandemic rose to 22,794 . Tamil Nadu recorded 5,951 new coronavirus cases and 107 deaths in the evening. The state’s tally rose to 3,91,303 and the toll stood at 6,721. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9,927 new cases and 92 deaths in a day, taking the state’s total count to 3,71,639 and the toll to 3,460.
- Kerala’s coronavirus count has crossed the 60,000 mark with 2,375 new cases. With 10 more fatalities, the toll has risen to 244. The state now has total 61,878 cases, while as many as 40,343 have recovered from the infection.
- The Indian Council for Medical Research blamed irresponsible people who refuse to wear masks for the spread of the coronavirus. “I wouldn’t say young or old, but irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks are driving the pandemic in India,” ICMR Director General Professor Balram Bhargava said at a press briefing.
- Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and asked those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma too contracted the infection, but said he was asymptomatic. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also tested positive and said he had been hospitalised as a precaution.
- The Reserve Bank of India said that improvement in the economic activity in May and June seems to have lost strength in July and August, mainly due to the reimposing of lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, contraction in the Indian economy could continue into the second quarter of 2020-’21, i.e. July-September.
- Children between the age of 5 and 17 are the most exposed cohort to the coronavirus in New Delhi, according to a serological survey. A prevalence rate of 34.7% was found among the age group concerned, the survey showed.
- Climate change activist Greta Thunberg said that it was “deeply unfair” that Indian students had been asked to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination during the coronavirus pandemic.
- US top health expert Anthony Fauci said that rushing to distribute coronavirus vaccines under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proven safe in large trials had risks and was a bad idea. Meanwhile, United States’ Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologised for overstating the benefits of treating coronavirus patients with convalescent plasma.