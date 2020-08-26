India’s tally on Wednesday rose to 32,34,474 with 67,151 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 1,059 to 59,449. As many as 24,67,758 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said testing will be doubled in the Capital amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. “There has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in last few days,” Kejriwal said at a meeting held to discuss the pandemic situation in Delhi. “Recovery rate is more than 90% in the national capital... I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in coming days.”
Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India and Russia are discussing a collaboration to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal defended the Centre’s decision to go ahead with the national-level Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid rising coronavirus cases in India. Pokhriyal said that the government was under pressure from parents and students to conduct the tests.
The Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi said Former President Pranab Mukherjee is still on ventilator support.
As many as 122 personnel of the Maharashtra Police tested positive in 24 hours, taking the tally of infections reported in the force to 14,189. The toll rose by two to 144.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC suspended its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” tagline after 64 years, deeming it “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.38 crore people and killed 8,18,137 others, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.54 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.