Jammu and Kashmir: Two arrested under UAPA for pro-freedom slogans at Muharram procession
The police have booked many more and further arrests are expected.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two men and booked others under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during a Muharram procession on the outskirts of Srinagar, reported Greater Kashmir. “Further arrests are expected,” said the police.
The police’s action came after a video shared on social media platforms showed scores of people shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The purported video was shot on Tuesday.
“The police acted swiftly and identified the location, situated 2.5 km from the main road at the end of Hokersar-Nowpora Bund [near Srinagar],” said the police. “The area is isolated and there was no history of organising any such unlawful gathering before.”
The police lodged a case in the incident under Section 13 UL(P) Act and sections 143, 188, 269 of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Hindu. In a statement, the police said that “some boys” from adjoining area of Budgam “took advantage of the area and assembled here and raised pro-azadi slogans”.