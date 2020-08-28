India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 33,87,500 after 77,266 new infections. The country’s toll went up by 1,057 to 61,529.
Six states ruled by Opposition parties – West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra – moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The states filed a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement earlier this month, which rejected a plea for such postponement.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said airlines could put a passenger on the no-fly list if he refused to wear a face mask – considered a vital safeguard against the coronavirus – on board. Meanwhile, the Centre allowed airlines to serve prepacked snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights. This service remained suspended even after domestic flights resumed operations on May 25.
The Union health ministry said India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has touched 76.28%, as 60,177 people recovered from the disease in 24 hours. “The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases, which comprise 21.90% of the total cases,” says a statement by the ministry. “Higher number of recoveries has led to a constantly growing difference between recoveries and active cases. Crossing 18 lakhs, the difference stands at 18, 41,925 today.”
The Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking to defer the Bihar Assembly elections due to the prevailing coronavirus crisis. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in November though the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.“Covid-19 cannot be a ground for stopping elections and interfering with the powers of the Election Commission,” said Justice Ashok Bhushan. “This court cannot tell the Chief Election Commissioner what to do. He [CEC] will consider everything.”
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was a great success. As Trump accepted the Republican Party’s renomination for president, he vowed to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 before the end of the year.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said testing in the national Capital will be doubled soon. On Thursday, he had written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, alleging that Delhi government officers are being “pressurised” by the home ministry to not increase coronavirus testing. A home ministry spokesperson called the allegation “false and baseless”.
Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst said that wide inferences cannot be drawn about reinfection from individual cases. Scientists in India and elsewhere say that more studies are required to draw reliable conclusions. The first documented instance of coronavirus reinfection came from Hong Kong this week followed by Belgium and the Netherlands reporting one such case each, but scientists said there is no need for alarm.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that 1,095 look out circulars have been deleted and 630 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat group have left India. Tablighi Jamaat members stuck in India for violating visa rules and pandemic restrictions are being given consular access and “smooth repatriation” to their home countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.44 crore people and killed over 8.31 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.60 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.