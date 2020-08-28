Coronavirus: With record 77,266 new infections, India’s count reaches 33.87 lakh; toll over 61,000
The Tamil Nadu government has said that the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai will be reopened in a phased manner from September 18.
India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 33,87,500 after 77,266 new infections. The country’s toll went up by 1,057 to 61,529.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday, alleging that Delhi government officers are being “pressurised” by the home ministry to not increase coronavirus testing. A home ministry spokesperson called the allegation “false and baseless”.
The Tamil Nadu government said that the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai, which had emerged as a super-spreader of the coronavirus and was closed in May, will be reopened in a phased manner from September 18.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.43 crore people and killed over 8.30 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.59 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.47 am: The World Health Organization reasserted its suggestion on Thursday that people exposed to Covid-19 should be tested even if they do not have symptoms, reports Reuters.
10.23 am: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala says his state has collected nearly Rs 75 crore as “Covid Cess’’ on alcohol sales during a three-month period, beginning mid-May, reports PTI.
10.20 am: Ten members of the Greater Andamanese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have tested positive over the past month, BBC reports. Four of them living on a remote island were found to be infected last week, and six others who lived in a city tested positive a month ago.
10.15 am: US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris criticises President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus and says he ignored the warning signs about the virus and prioritised the stock market over the health of the American people, Bloomberg reports.
10.12 am: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday directed all private hospitals to report all Covid-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, Influenza-like Illness cases to the health department of the Union Territory, ANI reports.
10.09 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research begins the second round of a sero survey to determine how many more Indians have been exposed to the Covid-19 infection since the first such exercise was conducted in May during the countrywide lockdown, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.29 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 33,87,500 after 77,266 new infections. The country’s toll goes up by 1,057 to 61,529.
8.07 am: Twenty-nine more cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,003, ANI reports. A total of 500 people have been discharged so far, while the rest are active cases.
8.04 am: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that in the last five months, more than 75% of the cases have recovered, ANI reports. “Effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality,” the ministry claims.
8.01 am: Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, alleging that Delhi government officers are being “pressurised” by the Home Ministry to not increase coronavirus testing, PTI reports. A home ministry spokesperson though called the allegation “false and baseless”.
7.57 am: The Tamil Nadu government has said that the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai, which had emerged as a super-spreader of the coronavirus and was closed in May, will be reopened in a phased manner from September 18, PTI reports. Entry of vehicles and people would be restricted and police will enforce physical distancing measures.
- India’s overall case count on Thursday rose to 33,10,234 after 75,760 new infections were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
- Maharashtra recorded 14,718 new coronavirus cases in the evening, pushing its tally to 7,33,568. The state also reported 355 more deaths, taking its toll to 23,444. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed the highest number of daily new cases in August after 1,840 new cases were reported. The total number of cases in the city stood at 1,67,604, while the toll rose to 4,369 with 22 more fatalities.
- The coronavirus pandemic severely hit Goods and Services Tax, or GST, collection, creating a deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the 2020-’21 fiscal year.
- The Supreme Court refused permission for Muharram processions across the country, saying it would lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Minister for State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh tested positive for the coronavirus.
- India’s carbon emissions for 2020 are predicted to fall down by around 8% because of the coronavirus lockdown, a senior environment ministry official said.