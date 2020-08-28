Jammu and Kashmir: Four suspected militants killed in Shopian during gunfight
The deceased have not yet been identified.
Four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, the police said. The operation is underway.
An official said a search operation was launched in Kiloora area of Shopian district after receiving information about the presence of militants, PTI reported.
The identity and group affiliation of the deceased is not yet known.
More details are awaited.