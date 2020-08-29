The Board of Control for Cricket in India have confirmed that 13 personnel out of the total contingent that have travelled to United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Indian board also revealed that two out of the 13 that tested positive are players. As per the IPL Health and Safety protocol all participants were tested for coronavirus and more tests will be conducted regularly during the course of the season.

This is the full statement released by the BCCI.

BCCI Statement – COVID-19 Testing The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE. Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff. 13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team. As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season.

On Friday, reports broke out that ten personnel of Chennai Super Kings tested positive for coronavirus that led to BCCI putting the tournament schedule on hold. On Saturday, PTI reported that one more CSK player had tested positive with the player in question being a right-handed top-order batsman, who has been a part of India A teams in the recent past.

The 13th edition of the IPL begins in UAE on September 19.