The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines and allowed the resumption of Metro services from September 7 in a graded manner, ANI reported. The guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown will be in place till September 30, it said.

The Centre also relaxed travel restrictions and said inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods will not be prohibited now. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment functions and other congregations would be permitted with 100 persons from September 21, the new guidelines added.

A complete lockdown in India was first imposed on March 24 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been relaxed considerably over the past four months and the Centre has given permission for many economic activities to resume.

On Saturday, India registered 76,472 new cases and 1,021 additional deaths in 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally is now 34,63,972 and the toll stands at 62,550. More than 26 lakh people have recovered so far.