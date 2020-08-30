India’s coronavirus cases reached 35,42,733 on Sunday, after the Ministry of Health reported a rise of 78,761 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 948 to 63,498. India has 7,65,302 active cases now.

India on Friday reported 77,266 new cases, which was reportedly the largest daily rise globally at the time.

The Centre on Saturday announced further guidelines to ease lockdown regulations, even as case numbers continue to rise. Metro rail services will gradually be opened in cities.

India still has the third-most coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States and Brazil. However, experts predict Brazil will soon drop to third on the list. Currently, the US has 59.60 lakh cases of the virus, while Brazil has 38,46,153 cases. In the US, 1,82,752 people have died of the infection so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.