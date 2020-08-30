Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday demanded an investigation into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged links to film producer Sandip Ssingh, who is suspected to be involved in a drugs-related case, PTI reported. Ssingh is known for producing a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 General Assembly elections.

Singhvi alleged that Ssingh, who claimed to be a friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made 53 calls to the BJP’s office in Maharashtra over the last few months. “Who was he [Ssingh] seeking security from?” the Congress leader said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

Singhvi asked whether the producer’s alleged connection to Rajput’s case was the reason the Centre had been in favour of a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the actor’s death. “Was Sandeep Ssingh the reason for showing alacrity in ordering a CBI probe?” Singhvi asked. “Why are such people linked to the BJP?”

The Congress leader pointed out that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had released the posters of Ssingh’s biopic on Modi. “He [Ssingh] is not a common person as none other than the then CM Devendra Fadnavis released the posters of this film.”

The Congress, which is a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, had on Friday demanded that a “BJP angle” in Rajput’s death be investigated. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had tweeted a photo of Ssingh with Fadnavis, alleging a “drug nexus” in Rajput’s death. He said that the CBI will question Ssingh in connection with the case. Fadnavis refuted the allegations and claimed that Ssingh only had connections with the Shiv Sena.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he would send the details of Ssingh’s suspected drug links for an inquiry to the CBI.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, the key accused in Rajput’s death, to investigate her alleged dealings in banned drugs. The federal anti-drugs agency is the latest to be drawn into the case involving the death of Rajput, which is already being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

