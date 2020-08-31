Seven teenagers raped an eight-year-old girl after allegedly asking her to play with them in a village in West Tripura district, the police said on Sunday, reported PTI. Six of them have been arrested while one is absconding.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday. “According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her,” said Sub-divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex Priya Madhuri Majumder.

The girl, a Class 3 student, told her parents about the episode after returning home. The accused were detained after the complaint was lodged on Saturday.

Seven people were named in the first information report, Majumder said, adding: “We have arrested six of them while one is absconding”. Four were sent to a juvenile home and two were hospitalised after they tested positive for Covid-19, according to Anandabazar Patrika.