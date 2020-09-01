Coronavirus: India’s tally nears 37-lakh mark after 69,921 new cases; overtakes Mexico in fatalities
India’s coronavirus case count reached 36,91,166 on Tuesday after 69,921 new cases were registered in 24 hours. The toll rose by 819 to 69,921. There are 7,85,996 active cases, and 28,39,882 patients have recovered.
India now has the world’s third-highest casualties, surpassing Mexico (64,414 deaths).
The Railways said it will permit students appearing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.54 crore people and killed over 8.49 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.67 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
9.55 am: Schools in England and Wales reopen for a new term after being shut for months due to the pandemic, leading to cancelled examinations, according to Reuters.
9.53 am: Brazil on Monday reported 45,961 additional cases of Covid-19 and 553 deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, reports Reuters.
9.52 am: Australia’s second-most populated state Victoria’s administration says 70 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours, reports Reuters.
9.51 am: Bars will be allowed to resume services in Karnataka and Goa from September 1, reports The Indian Express.
9.50 am: Gujarat’s Rajkot and Jamnagar cities reported more than a 100 cases for the third straight day on Monday, reported The Indian Express.
9.48 am: West Bengal on Monday said the dates of a statewide lockdown in September would be unchanged and it will impose curbs on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of Covid-19, reports The Indian Express.
9.36 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 36,91,166 after 69,921 new cases. The country’s toll goes up by 819 to 65,288.
9.34 am: The Punjab government on Monday said the weekend and night curfews in the state will remain in place in all 167 cities in the state till September 30, reports The Indian Express.
9.32 am: All state government departments and sub-ordinate offices in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will operate with 50% strength in September and ensure that work does not suffer, reports ANI.
9.26 am: Oxygen levels of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who is receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, have suddenly fallen, says state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to ANI.
9.20 am: The Delhi High Court instructed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Monday to rework its testing strategy to allow the maximum number of asymptomatic patients to undergo a Covid-19 test through swab-based lab tests (RT-PCR method), reports Hindustan Times.
7.44 am: Australia’s Victoria state reports the lowest daily deaths in two weeks, according to Reuters. Health authorities in Victoria says only five people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
7.42 am: Brazil’s tally rises to 39 lakh and toll stands at 1,21,381.
7.41 am: Hong Kong begins mass coronavirus testing, reports AFP.
7.35 am: Children across England will resume their classes at schools and colleges from Tuesday after months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus since March, reports Reuters.
7.32 am: Mainland China reports 10 new cases. The National Health Commission says all new cases are imported infections. Monday was the 16th consecutive day of no local infections, reports Reuters.
- India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 36 lakh-mark to reach 36,21,245 after 78,512 new cases were registered in 24 hours on Monday. The toll rose by 971 to 64,469. India has 7,81,975 active cases now while the number of recovered cases reached 27,74,801.
- Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. The state reported 10,004 new cases, taking its tally to 4,34,771. The state’s toll rose by 85 to 3,969. Andhra Pradesh had overtaken Tamil Nadu as India’s second worst-hit state on Sunday. Tamil Nadu’s tally, meanwhile, stood at 4,28,041 on Monday. Its toll reached 7,322.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till September 30, PTI reported. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the DGCA circular said. The flights were first barred on March 23.
- The Supreme Court has issued standard operating procedure for the resumption of physical hearings. Initial hearings will commence in three courtrooms and the same may be increased or decreased as per situation. Only a limited number of advocates/parties in person shall be allowed to enter the courtroom at any given time. Special hearing passes will be issued by the registry for limited entry of counsels/parties after thermal screening.
- Maharashtra announced several relaxations in coronavirus restrictions, allowing hotels and some government offices to operate with 100% capacity. Metro services, malls, theaters and educational institutions will however stay shut. Private offices in the state can operate with a 30% capacity, up from the 10% limit.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.52 crore people and killed over 8.46 lakh others, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.66 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.