India’s coronavirus case count reached 36,91,166 on Tuesday after 69,921 new cases were registered in 24 hours. The toll rose by 819 to 69,921. There are 7,85,996 active cases, and 28,39,882 patients have recovered. India now has the world’s third-highest casualties, surpassing Mexico (64,414 deaths).
The Joint Entrance Examinations for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology began with safety protocols in place, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students. While JEE is being held from Tuesday, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will take place on September 13.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against the opening up of societies too soon. He said countries should focus on preventing amplifying events as the virus thrives on clusters, adding the need for protection of vulnerable groups, people taking individual steps to protect themselves. He also stressed on the need for finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts.
Five benches of the Delhi High Court began physical hearings, on a rotational basis, while the rest will continue to take up matters through video conferencing. The High Court will not completely function till September 30.
A study of 122 sanitisers in Mumbai and Thane has found that 50% of them are adulterated. Of them, 4% contain toxic methanol, which can have such serious side effects and cause blindness.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the coronavirus pandemic has increased inequality between men and women and reversed decades of limited progress on gender equality. Guterres said that women have been on the front lines of the response since the pandemic began, but only a small percentage of them are in decision-making roles as healthcare workers.
US President Donald Trump announced that the vaccine for coronavirus being developed by AstraZeneca has reached phase three clinical trials in the country, and is very close to final approval. “That’s joining another group of vaccines that are very close to the end, and hopefully, approval,” he added. Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc also have vaccines in Phase three clinical trials.
Bars were allowed to resume services in Karnataka and Goa. The Odisha government announced that cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and auditoriums, assembly halls and places of worship will remain closed until September 30. The Punjab government said weekend and night curfews in the state will remain in place in all 167 cities in the state till September 30. All places of worship opened in Tamil Nadu.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued standard operating procedure for the resumption of physical hearings. Initial hearings will commence in three courtrooms and the same may be increased or decreased as per situation. Only a limited number of advocates/parties in person shall be allowed to enter the courtroom at any given time. Special hearing passes will be issued by the registry for limited entry of counsels/parties after thermal screening.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.54 crore people and killed over 8.50 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.68 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.