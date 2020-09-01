The Delhi High Court on Monday raised concern over increasing coronavirus cases in the Capital and called it “worrisome”, reported PTI. The court instructed the Delhi government to change its testing strategy so that the maximum number of asymptomatic cases take the swab-based laboratory (RT-PCR) tests for Covid-19.

The court, in it’s order, cited the central government’s “Unlock 4” guidelines to highlight increased mobility among people. “Moreso, since Unlock 4.0 has been declared by the Central government, there is free movement provided to people in almost all the sectors,” it said. The court was hearing advocate Rakesh Malhotra’s petition calling for increased testing in Delhi.

The bench also noted that the Capital registered a record 2,024 new cases – a first since July 10 when 2,089 new infection were reported.

“You [Delhi government] thought that you had slain the dragon [Covid-19],” the court said, according to Hindustan Times. “However, this dragon has several heads which is making life miserable for people. The dragon is alive and cases are rising up in the city every day.”

The bench, comprised of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Hima Kohli, asked the government to issue a policy on the need for obtaining a private doctor’s prescription for the RT-PCR test. The court urged the administration to make it clear whether the prescription was mandatory, optional or not required.

The High Court also instructed the government to establish testing centres at inter-state bus terminals in the city within a week for migrants returning to the city from other states. On August 19, the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration told the High Court that it had already set up a testing centre at Anand Vihar bus terminal.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court said it expected the government to release an advisory for those who want to get themselves tested for the infection through RT-PCR. The court asked the administration to ensure it does not adversely impact testing of samples sent to private labs or delay their reports.

Chief of the Delhi Directorate General of Health Services Dr Nutan Mundeja told the court that it would re-strategise the testing plan.

The Union health ministry’s Tuesday morning update showed that the Capital has a total of 1,73,390 and the toll stood at 4,426.

