Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated on Monday night. The veteran Congress leader is in a stable condition now, PTI reported.

“Ex Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who is admitted in GMCH [Gauhati Medical College and Hospital] for Covid-19 had a sudden fall in oxygen saturation to 88% at 11.30 pm,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. “The team of doctors supervising his health immediately decided to give one unit of plasma with two litres of oxygen on mask. O2 [oxygen] saturation now is maintained between 96 and 97%.”

Sarma also said he spoke to the former chief minister’s son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is not in the country at present. Gogoi said his condition was improving gradually and thanked Sarma for visiting him at the hospital.

I was there with Sri @tarun_gogoi in the hospital and just reached back home as I have assembly tomorrow. Also had a telephonic conversation with @GauravGogoiAsm. I shall remain in touch with our team at @GMCHGuwahati. https://t.co/8mVy9jcRHx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2020

I am gradually recovering at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. I am thankful to Health Minister Dr H B Sharma for visiting me yesterday. My sincere thanks to all for their good wishes for my Speedy recovery. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) August 31, 2020

A nine-member team of doctors along with the head of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s pulmonary medicine department are monitoring Gogoi’s health condition. The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.