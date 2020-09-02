An Indian Army officer was killed in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Keri area of the Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, reported Hindustan Times.

The officer reportedly received fatal injuries during ceasefire violations along the Line of Control on August 30, according to The Tribune. Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, the public relations officer (defence) Jammu, confirmed the Junior Commissioned Officer’s killing. However, it is not immediately clear when the official, identified as Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, died.

He is reportedly the ninth soldier to be killed along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in the last three months.

Since January 1, 2018, Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreements over 8,500 times in Jammu and Kashmir, a Right to Information reply from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said, according to The Times of India.

There have also been multiple suspected militant attacks in the recent past leading to the death of soldiers. On August 31, six civilians were injured on Monday as a grenade that suspected militants threw at an Army convoy moving from Baramulla to Srinagar missed the target and exploded on the roadside.

On August 29, a soldier and three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Zadoora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, the Border Security Force said it has detected a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, just beneath the Indo-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu.