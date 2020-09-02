Opposition leaders on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government’s decision to cancel the Question Hour during the Parliament session that will start on September 14 amid the coronavirus crisis. The Question Hour, the first hour in the House, allows members to question the government.

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien said the pandemic was being used as an excuse to stifle dissent. “MPs required to submit questions for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance,” he tweeted. “Session starts 14 September. So Question Hour cancelled? Opposition MPs lose right to question government. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Question Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said questioning the government was the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. “I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent,” Tharoor tweeted. “The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe.”

Tharoor added that the government was seeking to use its “crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass” during the monsoon session of the Parliament. “This government seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board,” he said. “The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with.”

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, told NDTV that there is no reason to curtail the Question Hour. “How do you increase safeguard against Covid-19 by not having Question Hour?” he asked.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, said cancelling Question Hour was a violation of a member’s right. “It also means that government is uncomfortable answering questions on their governance,” he added. “Government is answerable to people and any move to cancel Question Hour reflects the autocratic mindset of government.”

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Member of the Lok Sabha, said the Modi government was scared of Opposition and using pandemic to avoid scrutiny.

Last week, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla and said cancelling Question Hour will prevent legislators from raising matters of national importance. “You will kindly appreciate the fact that raising questions in Parliament, and issues of public importance during the Zero Hour are foremost of the procedural methods available to members to vent issues of national and public importance,” Chowdhury said in his letter.

According to Hindustan Times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called up several Opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chowdhury and Derek O’Brien to inform that it will not be possible to schedule the Question Hour, saying it would require the presence of a large number of officials in Parliament to brief ministers.

On Monday, the Centre had said that the Parliament will be in session till October 1. This will be the first since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March. Lok Sabha will convene from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1, according to NDTV. Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 pm to 7 pm the first day and 9 am to 1 pm the rest of the days. Weekends will also be working days.

Zero hour, where members to raise matters of public importance, has been reduced to 30 minutes.

The end of the session will be “subject to exigencies of business” and would be conducted with strict physical distancing norms. Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will be tested for the coronavirus.