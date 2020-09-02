The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that Covid-19 patients between the ages of 18 and 44 contribute to 54% of the overall cases in India. The ministry also said that 51% of deaths were among people aged 60 years and over.

“It continues to be important to observe Covid-19 appropriate safe behaviour of wearing masks/face covers in public, following hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” the ministry tweeted.

The ministry added that 36% of the casualties due to Covid-19 were in the 45 to 60 age group and those between 26 and 44 years of age contributed to 11% of the deaths, reported PTI. Among the fatalities, 1% belonged to the age group 18 to 25 years and under 17 years.

On August 25, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had shared these figures during a media briefing. He had then added that 69% of Covid-19 deaths were reported among men and 31% from women.

Over 70% of the overall deaths had occurred due to comorbidities, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of the overall cases, 54% are among patients between the ages of 18 and 44, and those belonging to the age group 45 to 60 contributed to 26% of the cases. Patients below 17 years were among 8% of the cases and those 60 years and over contributed to 12% of the infections.

India’s coronavirus case count reached 37,69,523 on Wednesday after 78,357 new cases were registered in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,045 to 66,333. There are 8,01,282 active cases, and more than 29 lakh patients have recovered.

The Union health ministry, in a statement, said that India continued to report one of the lowest case fatality rates when compared to several other countries. “While the global CFR stands at 3.3% as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.76%,” the statement read. “The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 110 deaths/million population, India is reporting 48 deaths /million population. The comparative figure for Brazil and the UK is 12 and 13 times higher, respectively.”

