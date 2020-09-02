Coronavirus: US decides not to join global effort to develop, distribute vaccine
A sero survey in Chennai found that every fifth person in the city may have been infected by the novel coronavirus. The results of the survey, conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation, were released on Tuesday.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
7.29 am: US panel says health workers, first responders should be first to get vaccines.
7.27 am: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says public schools will start classes on September 21, according to Reuters.
7.25 am: Australia’s Victoria state reports 90 new cases and six additional deaths, reports Reuters.
7.22 am: Australia’s economy shrinks 7% in the second quarter, reports AFP. This is the first time since 1997 that the country has entered recession.
7.16 am: Every fifth person in Chennai may have been infected by the novel coronavirus, finds a sero survey conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation, reports News18. “Overall, one-fifth of the population in Chennai was exposed to SARS-CoV-2 [the virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2] infection,” says the corporation.
The corporation tested 12,405 individuals of which 2,673 people or 21.5% were found to have developed IgG antibodies to the virus. All 15 zones of the city were covered.
7.10 am: The United States has decided to go alone and not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine, reports The Washington Post. The decision is guided by Donald Trump’s reservation about the World Health Organization.
“The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organisations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” says Judd Deere, a spokesman for the White House.
More than 150 countries are setting up the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.
7.05 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- India’s coronavirus case count reached 36,91,166 on Tuesday after 69,921 new cases were registered in 24 hours. The toll rose by 819 to 65,288. There are 7,85,996 active cases, and 28,39,882 patients have recovered. India now has the world’s third-highest casualties, surpassing Mexico (64,414 deaths).
- A joint task force of public health experts in India has submitted an action plan to the Centre to combat the escalating coronavirus crisis, in which it has suggested that lockdowns be discontinued and only cluster restrictions be imposed. The experts also cautioned against the “false hope” of a vaccine being launched anytime soon and called for increased expenditure on health infrastructure.
- Maharashtra’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,08,306, after 15,765 new infections were reported in 24 hours. The toll rose by 320 to 24,903. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, recorded over 10,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day, with 10,368 new infections pushing the state’s tally to to 3,39,876. The toll from the disease went up by 84 to 40,533. In Tamil Nadu, cases went up by 5,928 to 4,33,969. The toll stood at 7,418.
- The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, opened schools and kindergartens for the first time in seven months. Nearly 1.4 million (14 lakh) students resumed classes at some 2,800 kindergartens, primary and middle schools across the city.
- Five benches of the Delhi High Court began physical hearings, on a rotational basis, while the rest will continue to take up matters through video conferencing. The High Court will not completely function till September 30. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the third sero-survey in the Capital will begin on Tuesday. “This time, it [the survey] is being done on a ward-wise basis,” he said. “The sample size is 17,000. Sampling will be complete within a week and it will take 7-10 days after that to process it.”
- The World Health Organization said that India led the rise in global coronavirus cases last week, reporting nearly 5 lakh of the 18 lakh new worldwide infections. The global health body added that India’s cases pushed the global tally up by 1%.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.54 crore people and killed over 8.50 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.68 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.