The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said certain media reports attributed to the agency in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death were “speculative and not based on facts”, PTI reported. This is the first statement issued by the CBI since it took over the inquiry last month.

“The CBI is conducting investigation in a systematic and professional way,” a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement. “Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of an ongoing investigation.”

The agency added that no team member has shared any details of the investigation with the media. “The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible,” it said.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The CBI is looking into the case registered on a complaint from Rajput’s father KK Singh, alleging abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement. The Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court directed media houses to exercise restraint in reporting the investigation into Rajput’s death. Several TV news channels have been targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently the key accused in Rajput’s death. Chakraborty has been accused by Rajput’s family of drugging him and driving him to suicide. In a television interview last month, Chakraborty had spoken of the harassment that she and her family were facing. “The witch-hunt mentality has destroyed my family’s life,” she had said.

On Sunday, the Network of Women in Media had also criticised media for targeting Chakraborty and said investigating authorities should be allowed to do their job fairly. “Each day brings with it a new low in TV news channels’ coverage, from leaking private chats to making fact-free insinuations to splashing triggering images of the deceased,” it said.

Last week, the Press Council of India had advised media organisations to adhere to journalistic standards, refrain from sensational reporting and not conduct a trial in the case.

