India’s coronavirus count went up to 39,37,017 on Friday with 83,341 new cases. The toll rose by 1,096 to 68,472. Over 30 lakh people have recovered so far.
The Union health ministry said that more than 11.70 lakh samples have been tested for the coronavirus daily across the country on Wednesday and Thursday. “Even with this very high daily testing, the daily Positivity Rate is still below 7.5%, while cumulative Positivity Rate is less than 8.5%,” it added. “These results reflect the successful Centre-led strategy of test, track, treat, being effectively implemented by most of the States/UTs.”
A set of detailed guidelines have been issued by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Under this, all the Members of Parliament will need to have a Covid-19 negative certificate to enter the premises. No person showing any symptoms will be allowed to enter Parliament.
Telangana has recorded an 18% Covid-19 positivity rate among healthcare workers, making it the state with the highest number of medical professionals getting infected. The Union health ministry released the data at a media briefing on Thursday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state as the Onam festivities came to an end. He said the next two weeks will be crucial.
Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Congress leader has been admitted to a private hospital. He is the sixth minister in the Maharashtra government to test positive for the infection. Other ministers have recovered from the illness.
Around 40% of Covid-19 patients lost antibodies after recovering from the disease, revealed a survey of 1,800 people done by the Ahmedabad civic body. The loss of antibodies makes people who have recovered from the disease susceptible to reinfection, said Dr Bhavin Solanki, the medical officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Two food joints in Haryana’s Murthal have been sealed after 75 workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Sixty-five of these tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba, while 10 others belonged to another food joint, said Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia.
US drugmaker Pfizer said it was likely to know by the end of October whether the development of its coronavirus vaccine has been successful. The company will submit it for approval immediately.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.62 crore people and killed over 8.66 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.73 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.