The Dehradun Police on Sunday registered a first of information report, with rape and criminal intimidation charges against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mahesh Singh Negi, ANI reported. The case was filed at the Nehru Colony police station, after a district court passed an order for the same while hearing a petition by the complainant.

In her complaint, the woman said the Dwarahat MLA maintained a physical relationship with her for over two years during the course of which, he raped her. She has demanded a DNA test of the legislator and her daughter to ascertain his relationship with the child. The complaint also mentioned Negi’s wife who allegedly offered the woman money to conceal her husband’s alleged crime.

“A case of rape and criminal intimidation under sections 376 and 506 of the of the Indian Penal Code , respectively, has been registered against Negi and his wife Rita late at night on Saturday as per the court’s order,” Rakesh Gosain, Nehru Colony police station house officer, told the Hindustan Times.

Negi’s wife Rita had earlier filed a complaint against the woman, accusing her of trying to exhort Rs 5 crore by blackmailing them, according to The Indian Express. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the woman, her husband, mother and sister-in-law under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is currently underway in the case.

The woman welcomed the district court’s order. “I am happy with the court order because no case was registered on the basis of my complaint against Negi and his wife,” she said. “So far, neither the police and nor the state administration took any action against the MLA and only penalised me.”

The complainant had also released a video, where she accused Negi of raping her for two years. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator has dismissed allegations against him and said the woman was “misleading courts by providing fabricated facts”.

“She has been misleading courts by presenting fabricated facts to frame me and my wife. We will move court, if needed,” Negi told the Hindustan Times. “The police are probing the matter and the truth will be unearthed soon.”