Coronavirus: India again sees record rise with over 90,000 new cases, tally crosses 42-lakh mark
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2.70 crore people, and 8.82 lakh have died due to it.
India’s coronavirus count on Monday rose to 42,04,614 with a record rise of 90,802 new cases. The toll increased by 1,016 to 71,642. The country is the world’s second-most affected from the pandemic after the United States. As many as 32,50,429 people have recovered so far, pushing India’s recovery rate to 77.30%.
Metro services resumed in a phased manner in a select few cities. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains, which will not be operating in containment zones. Masks are mandatory and passengers will have to undergo thermal screening at stations.
Live updates
10.58 am: Arunachal Pradesh’s coronavirus tally rises to 5,000 as 86 more people, including 11 security personnel, test positive, according to PTI.
10.51 am: Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Reuters. Midence was appointed as the finance minister on August 20.
10.47 am: Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar records two more coronavirus fatalities, taking the toll in the district to 33, according to PTI. The number of active cases in the district has risen to 899.
10.45 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expresses happiness as Metro services resume in the city, but says that there should be no negligence in following precautions against the coronavirus.
10.44 am: The United Nations Children’s Fund has announced that it will lead the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available, reports PTI.
10.40 am: A total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to Sunday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 7,20,362 samples were tested on Sunday.
10.05 am: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.
10 am: West Bengal observes complete lockdown today to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.
9.38 am: India reports a record single-day increase with 90,802 new cases, taking its tally to 42,04,614. The toll has risen by 1,016 to 71,642. As many as 32,50,429 people have recovered from the disease so far.
9.17 am: Visuals of Bengaluru Metro and Lucknow Metro resuming service.
9.15 am: More than 200 United Nations staff members have been infected by the coronavirus in Syria, reports Reuters.
9.09 am: Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday with 3,810 new infections, reports PTI. The state’s tally has risen to 1,24,031. With eight fatalities, the toll is at 546.
8.29 am: Delhi Metro tweets pictures of passengers as metro services on the Yellow Line resume.
8.23 am: Railways will operate 13 special trains in Tamil Nadu from Monday, as the state government eased restrictions on the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19, ANI reports.
8.22 am: Mizoram’s tally of coronavirus cases rises to 1,114 on Monday, ANI reports.
8.21 am: Metro rail services begin in select cities of the country today, more than five months after it was stopped. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains, which will not be operating in containment zones. Masks are mandatory and passengers will have to undergo thermal screening at stations.
8.09 pm: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Andhra Pradesh registered 10,794 new infections and 70 deaths in 24 hours, reported ANI, citing a health ministry bulletin. The total number of cases in the state rose to 4,98,125 and the toll from the disease stood at 4,417. Delhi’s tally touched 1,91,449, with 3,256 new cases reported in 24 hours. The toll rose by 29 to 4,567.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has informed the Supreme Court that tickets booked by passengers between March 25 to May 3 for domestic and international air travel will be fully refunded within 15 days.
- A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru was infected a second time with the coronavirus, a month after her first bout, the Fortis Hospital said. Doctors claimed this was the first documented case of reinfection in Karnataka.
- Actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram post, the actor said that he was “feeling okay” and is asymptomatic.
- Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac has tested positive, his office has confirmed. Congress leader from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda has tested positive for Covid-19.
- An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 while taking her to a hospital in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.
- Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been in Pune for the past three days, engaged in meetings with district and health authorities, to discuss measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, reported NDTV. The Pune district is now the worst-hit in Maharashtra and the Union health ministry raised an alert on Saturday that it was one of 11 “districts of concern”.