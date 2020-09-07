India on Monday reported a record daily jump of 90,802 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 42,04,614. The country displaced Brazil to take the second place after the United States in terms of caseload. This is the second consecutive day when India reported over 90,000 new cases. The toll rose by 1,016 to 71,642. As many as 32,50,429 people have recovered so far, pushing India’s recovery rate to 77.31%. The case fatality rate declined to 1.70%.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-hit states in India due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Centre has sent a team to Punjab and Chandigarh to contain the increase in new cases.
Metro services resumed in a phased manner in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Hyderabad despite India adding more cases each day than other country since the pandemic began.
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal went into self-isolation after his colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that India’s dismal gross domestic product figures – a 23.9% contraction for the April to June quarter – should alarm everyone. He added that the government must be “frightened out of its complacency” and pointed out that India’s economy had fared worse than the United States and Italy – two developed countries which have been severely hit by the coronavirus crisis.
The Supreme Court asked the states to provide a more detailed version of the measures in place to provide care, support and priority medical treatment to senior citizens, especially those who are living alone during the coronavirus crisis. The court gave four weeks time to state governments to file comprehensive affidavits.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Narendra Modi government over India ranking second globally in terms of the coronavirus infections. “BJP government’s claims have been exposed with India becoming number 2 in the world in corona cases,” he tweeted. “The government took public data from the Arogya Setu but it failed to control spread of coronavirus. The truth of the BJP’s event management drama of ‘thali, tali’ [utensils, clap] and lighting diyas is also in front of the public.”
Family members of a 53-year-old coronavirus patient alleged that he died in Maharashtra as he could get an oxygen-equipped ambulance in time. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation said it will find out the reason behind the delay.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country expects to receive its first batches of a potential coronavirus vaccine by January. Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd has agreed to manufacture a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful.
Globally, 8.82 lakh people have died from the disease, out of a total caseload of 2.70 crore, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. Over 1.80 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.