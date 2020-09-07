Two people died in a building collapse in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city on Sunday, The Hindu reported. Five people trapped under the building’s debris, including a six-year-old child, have rescued while the search is still on for a 65-year-old woman.

The building, situated in the city’s crowded Chetti Street, collapsed at around 9 pm on Sunday. Eight people had been trapped under the debris.

The cause of the collapse is yet to ascertained but it was most likely caused by heavy rain.

According to The News Minute, the building was about 25 years old. Another building next to it also collapsed.

The police, fire services and medical teams reached the spot soon after being alerted by the residents. District Collector K Rajamani and Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan oversaw the rescue operations, according to PTI.

An unidentified police official told The News Minute that four people rescued from the building have been taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. He added that a first information report has been filed in connection with the incident under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which is related to unnatural death.