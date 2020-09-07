The Ministry of Home affairs has provided Y-plus security cover to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut amid a row between her and the Maharashtra government, PTI reported unidentified officials as saying.

Those protected under this category of security cover get one Personal Security Officer and 10 armed commandos.

The row began after Ranaut claimed that Mumbai fely like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in what the police said was a case of suicide.

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the state’s ruling Shiv Sena, hit back at Ranaut for her comments and asked her not to return to Mumbai after her comments on security in the state, Hindustan Times reported.

“This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front,” he wrote in an editorial. “Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir] remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing.” Raut had allegedly used slurs against Ranaut.

In a video message on Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took on the Shiv Sena leader and his party supporters who were berating her, adding that the reason for crimes against women was “this mentality” that Raut “shamelessly displayed in front of the entire country.”

“Sanjay ji, I am criticising you and you are not Maharashtra,” she said in the video message. “You cannot say I criticised Maharashtra. I am coming [to Mumbai] on September 9 and your supporters are saying they will break my jaw and kill me... I am ready to lay down my life to fulfill my obligation towards the country.”

Ranaut has earlier targeted the Bollywood film fraternity for alleged nepotism and bullying of newcomers and had claimed that these aspects had a role to play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On September 2, she had suggested that there was a drug problem in the Bollywood industry.

“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples,” she had tweeted.