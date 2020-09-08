Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the media for its work and said that criticism makes India’s democracy stronger.

The Indian media has spread awareness about various things, including the coronavirus pandemic and the many initiatives of the government such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Modi said at the launch of two books written by Rajasthan Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari. The event was held via video-conference.

The prime minister lauded the media for analysing government projects and criticising them for shortcomings at the ground-level. However, Modi said that the media is also condemned on many occasions.

“Many times there are incidents when the media is criticised, especially during this age of social media,” the prime minister said. “But, learning from criticism is as intrinsic as it is important. And, this is why our democracy is so strong.”

He asserted that Indian products have a strong global presence and the country’s voice is prominent in international bodies. The world is listening to India’s voice, he said, adding that the country’s media needed to go global as well.

The prime minister also said that writers act like the guiding force of the society, adding that they help people with learning even after schooling comes to an end. Modi also spoke about the freedom struggle and its connection with writing. He added that almost every big name in the freedom struggle was associated with writing and many saints, scientists and writers made great literary contributions.