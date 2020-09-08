Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB, taken to hospital for medical test
Chakraborty reportedly admitted to organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput during her questioning.
Rhea Chakraborty was Tuesday afternoon arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of the probe into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was taken to Sion hospital for a medical test.
Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s former domestic staffer Samuel Miranda were arrested last week.
Rhea Chakraborty was questioned over three days before the process to arrest her began. She has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Rajput’s death.
Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.
Live updates
5.10 pm: Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm today, says NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, according to ANI.
4.28 pm: Rhea Chakraborty is now being taken to Sion hospital for a medical test, reports News18.
4.24 pm: Sushant Singh Rajpu’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomes Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest.
4.16 pm: Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Bablu tells News18 that the family believes justice will be served.
4.10 pm: Chakraborty has admitted to organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also consuming them at times, during her questioning, NDTV reports, citing sources.
4.07 pm: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says her arrest is a “travesty of justice”, reports India Today. “Three Central Agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years under care of five leading psychiatrists and then committed suicide,” he adds.
4.04 pm: Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey says the Narcotics Control Bureau must have found evidence against Rhea Chakraborty after her arrest, reports ANI. “She is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers,” he adds. “This has been established, that is why she has been arrested.”
3.58 pm: Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested in connection with drugs inquiry by the Narcotics Control Bureau, reports NDTV.
3.47 pm: KPS Malhotra, deputy director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, tells ANI that Rhea Chakraborty yet to be formally arrested. Paperwork and other formalities are being completed, he adds.
3.45 pm: Chakraborty has been questioned in connection with drugs-related allegations in the case for the last three days.
3.42 pm: The process to arrest Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is underway, NDTV reports. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.