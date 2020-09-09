The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed three pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test slated for September 13, reported PTI.

A bench, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, directed officials to take all the required steps to conduct the NEET-undergraduate exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain,” the court said in its order. The petitioners had sought a delay in the exams, according to Live Law.

On August 17, the bench led by Justice Arun Mishra had rejected the petitions seeking a delay of the NEET 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination, and observed that the “career of the students cannot be put on peril for long”. Six states had filed a review plea against the order, which was dismissed on September 4.

The Joint Entrance Examinations for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology began on September 1 with strict safety rules in place and continued till September 6. The NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses is scheduled to take place on September 13.

Meanwhile, data released has shown that over 1.14 lakh students dropped out from appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam in the first three days. The drop-out rate is at 25% with 3,43,958 of the 4,58,521 registered students appearing for the entrance exam.

