India reported 89,706 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 43,70,128. The country recorded 1,115 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the toll to 73,890. As many as 33,98,844 people in the country have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate is currently 77.65% while the mortality rate is 1.7%.
United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it has paused late-stage trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after a study participant developed an unexplained illness. In a statement, the company said it was a “routine” pause because of “a potentially unexplained illness”. However, the Serum Institute of India said it would continue trials of the vaccine.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed three pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test slated for September 13. A bench, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, directed officials to take all the required steps to conduct the NEET-undergraduate exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dismissed speculation that the state would cancel this year’s Durga Puja celebrations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and claimed that “a political party is spreading vicious rumours” about it. Banerjee said she would do “sit-ups in front of people 100 times” if the Bharatiya Janata Party was able to prove its claim.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the only way to make up for the loss of revenue on account of the Goods and Services Tax implementation was to borrow money. The Centre is yet to pay compensation to the states for the shortfall in GST collections due to the shutdown of economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed operations on the Blue Line and the Pink Line on Wednesday, after more than 171 days of a shutdown that was necessitated to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Blue Line runs between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, while the Pink Line operates from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.
Brazil’s acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello on Tuesday said that a vaccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021. “We are closing contracts with vaccine manufacturers and the forecast is that a vaccine will arrive for us starting in January next year and we will start vaccinating everyone,” he said.
The Union health ministry said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 61% of the total active cases in the country. “The total number of coronavirus recoveries on a weekly basis has increased from 1,53,118 during the third week of July to 4,84,068 in the first week of September 2020,” the health ministry added. The Centre said nearly 75,000 people recovered in the last 24 hours.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.75 crore people and claimed 8,98,269 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.85 crore people have recovered from the infection worldwide.