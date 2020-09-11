Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked for a report from IndiGo Airlines on the alleged violation of safety and physical distancing protocols by media persons on its Chandigarh to Mumbai flight, carrying actor Kangana Ranaut, PTI reported on Friday.

“We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E 264 flight on Wednesday,” a DGCA official said. “It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident.” An official said Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows on the flight.

A passenger who was on the same flight recounted the incident in a video, The Quint reported. She said that while media persons asked Ranaut several questions, she did not reply to a single one. The passenger also said that the flight attendant had announced that no filming would be allowed inside the flight, but to no avail.

A woman's account of being on the same flight as #KanganaRanaut... pic.twitter.com/YJM69shwsY — Quint Neon (@QuintNeon) September 10, 2020

Comedian Kunal Kamra had hit the headlines in January when he heckled Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. Kamra was banned by IndiGo for his “unruly conduct” on the basis of a directive issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Soon after IndiGo banned Kamra, the government had urged other airlines to do the same. Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara promptly announced that they were also barring him.

The ban on Kamra had triggered a huge controversy, with social media users pointing out that journalists from Goswami’s TV channel have been frequently seen heckling politicians on flights.

Domestic flights in India partially resumed from May 25 after being suspended for over two months in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Ranaut has stirred a controversy earlier this month when she claimed that Mumbai resembles Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Centre provided Ranaut Y-Plus security cover. Those protected under the “Y-plus” category of security cover get one Personal Security Officer and 10 armed commandos.