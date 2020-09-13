Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi around 11 pm on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Shah, who had contracted the coronavirus infection in August, had difficulty breathing, according to IANS. The hospital, however, has not yet confirmed this.

Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 2 and had announced on August 14 that he has tested negative. He was under home isolation after being discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was then admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body aches. He was discharged on August 31 after doctors said he had fully recovered.

India’s coronavirus count rose to 46,59,985 on Saturday with a record rise of 97,570 new cases. The toll rose by 1,201 to 77,472. As many as 36,24,196 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 77.77%. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.66%.