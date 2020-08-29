Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon be discharged, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi announced on Saturday, over 10 days after he was admitted for post-coronavirus care.

“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care,” the hospital said in a bulletin, according to ANI. “He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time.”

Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 2 and had announced on August 14 that he has tested negative. He was under home isolation after being discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was then admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body aches.

India on Saturday registered 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths. With this, the country’s tally is now 34,63,972 and the toll stands at 62,550. More than 26 lakh people have recovered so far.

So far, several BJP leaders and Union ministers have tested positive for Covid-19. Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat tested positive on Saturday. Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Meghwal and Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have also been found infected.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state Health Minister Anil Vij, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two MLAs have tested positive. Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, who led the Centre’s daily Covid-19 briefings in the initial months of the pandemic, also tested positive for the infection earlier this month.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had also contracted the infection.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Working President and MP from Kanyakumari H Vasanthakumar, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, died on Friday.

