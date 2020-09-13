The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday released new protocols for patients recovering from the coronavirus, NDTV reported. Patients who have recovered from acute illness may continue to report symptoms such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing, it said.

The ministry said the recovery period was likely to be longer for those who had severe illness or have co-morbidities. “One should constantly monitor their health and look for early signs like a drop in oxygen level or unexplained chest pain,” the guidelines said. They recommended physical exercise and taking prescribed immunity boosting medicines after recovery.

“Continue Covid-appropriate behaviour [use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing],” the ministry said. “Drink adequate amounts of warm water. Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.”

The ministry also asked recovered patients to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives and on social media, to discredit myths and stigma around Covid-19. “Take support of community based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process,” the guidelines said.

The guidelines also advised recovered patients to visit the nearest coronavirus centre if they have symptoms. “Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow up,” it said.

The Centre asked diabetes patients who have recovered to check their blood sugar levels regularly, the Hindustan Times reported. The ministry also advised patients to seek mental health support if needed.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 47,54,356 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 94,372 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,114 to 78,586. India now has 9,73,175 active cases, while 37,02,595 people have recovered.

India’s recovery rate is currently 77.88%, while the mortality rate is 1.65%.

