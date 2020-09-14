Coronavirus: India’s tally nears 48-lakh mark, Union health minister says vaccine likely by 2021
Harsh Vardhan also offered to take the first dose of vaccine to dispel doubts about its safety.
India’s coronavirus case count reached 47,54,356 on Sunday, after 94,372 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 1,114 to 78,586. India now has 9,73,175 active cases, while 37,02,595 people have recovered.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that India may get a vaccine against the coronavirus in the first quarter of 2021 and that he will take the first dose to dispel doubts about its safety.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.88 crore people and killed 9,22,441, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.95 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.39 am: New Zealand set to lift coronavirus-induced restrictions in most of country on September 21, according to Reuters.
8.38 am: Singapore struggles to contain coronavirus cases among migrant workers’ in dormitories, reports Reuters.
8.37 am: Israel announces three-week nationwide lockdown from September 18 to contain the spread of the coronavirus after a second wave of infections, reports Reuters.
8.35 am: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the state government over the coronavirus crisis. “Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh Covid-19 patients and our state accounts for 40% total deaths in the country,” he said, reported ANI.
8.32 am: The coronavirus tally in Odisha went up to 1,50,807 after 3,913 new cases on Sunday. Ten more deaths took the toll to 626, according to PTI.
8.15 am: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his administration for doing a great job in coronavirus testing, according to PTI.
8.08 am: Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcefully entering the sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, reports ANI. Entry had been prohibited due to the pandemic.
8.05 am: Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to resume services from Monday under strict compliance of coronavirus norms, reports ANI.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Karnataka reported its biggest one-day rise of 9,894 cases, taking its tally to 4,59,445. The state’s toll rose by 104 to 7,265. Uttarakhand also reported a record 1,637 cases, which pushed its tally to 31,973. The state’s toll rose by 12 to 414.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi again for a complete medical checkup before the Parliament session. Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a new advisory for patients recovering from the coronavirus. The government advised them to look for signs like a drop in oxygen level or unexplained chest pain. It added that recovered patients may continue to report symptoms such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.
- Former Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died of the coronavirus. He was 74. Singh was being treated for complications from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. His condition became serious on Saturday, following which he was put on a ventilator.
- The Delhi government directed 33 major private hospitals in the city to reserve 80% of their intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients. The Capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.
- A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that face masks may accidentally be giving people immunity against the coronavirus. Experts said that masks could serve as a form of inoculation and slow the spread of the virus as the world waits for a vaccine.