Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 50 lakh with over 90,000 new cases in a day; toll now 82,066
The Serum Institute of India, meanwhile, has been permitted to resume its clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 50,20,359 on Wednesday with 90,123 new cases in a day. The toll jumped by 1,290 to 82,066. As many as 39,42,360 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.53% The mortality rate, meanwhile, is 1.63%.
The Serum Institute of India has been permitted to resume its clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It was put on hold temporarily after one of the volunteers fell ill last week in the United Kingdom.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.94 crore people and killed 9,33,228 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.99 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.20 am: India’s coronavirus count rises to 50,20,359 with 90,123 new cases in a day. The toll jumped b 1,290 to 82,066. As many as 39,42,360 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.53% The mortality rate, meanwhile, is 1.63%.
9.09 am: United States President Donald Trump says that a coronavirus vaccine may be available within a month, adding that the pandemic could also go away by itself, reports AFP.
“We’re very close to having a vaccine,” he says at a town hall question-and-answer session with voters in Pennsylvania. “We’re within weeks of getting it you know – could be three weeks, four weeks.”
9.07 am: The Jharkhand government has reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,500, reports PTI.
9.05 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested till Tuesday. Of these, 11,16,842 samples tested were tested on Tuesday.
8.15 am: Drugs Controller General of India Dr VG Somani has permitted the Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine, commonly known as the Oxford vaccine, PTI reports.
The AstraZeneca vaccine appears to be the first that might be available to people in 2021. Trials of the vaccine were temporarily put on hold after one of the volunteers fell ill last week in the United Kingdom.
8.10 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.94 crore people and killed 9,33,228 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.99 crore.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 49,30,236 on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases. This is the lowest daily rise in new cases in a week. The toll jumped by 1,054 to 80,776. As many as 38.59 lakh people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.28%. The case fatality rate stood at 1.64%.
- Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said coronavirus reinfection was possible even though it was a “very rare” occurrence. He added that India’s Covid-19 peak was not “huge” due to an effective lockdown.
- The Centre on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the mass exodus of migrants during the countrywide lockdown enforced to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, was roused by “fake news” circulating in media which triggered “panic” among workers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre after the government admitted in Parliament that it had no data on the number of migrants workers who died during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Parliament that the battle against the “pandemic is far from over”. He added that the decision to impose a nationwide lockdown prevented around 37-78 thousand fatalities and 14-29 lakh coronavirus infection cases.
- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
- The Asian Development Bank has said that India’s economy will contract by 9% in the 2020-’21 financial year. The contraction in the Gross Domestic Product is the result of lack of economic activity due to a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- Israel has said it will impose a lockdown from Friday and it will last at least for three weeks as coronavirus cases surged in the country. School and shopping centres will be closed and people will not be allowed to go more than 500 metres from their homes except for travelling to work. A minister has resigned protesting against the decision, saying the lockdown laps over major Jewish festivals.