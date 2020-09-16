India’s coronavirus count rose to 50,20,359 on Wednesday with 90,123 new cases. The toll jumped by 1,290 to 82,066. As many as 39,42,360 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.53%. There are 9,95,933 active cases. The mortality rate, meanwhile, is 1.63%.
The Congress criticised the Centre for its handling of the coronavirus crisis and asked if the government would “blame God to evade accountability” on the pandemic. “Mahabharata of coronavirus pandemic is on, but the Modi government is missing,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India’s economic recovery is likely to be gradual, as the country is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Das was addressing the National Executive Committee meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, or FICCI.
The Indian Council of Medical Research has that coronavirus reinfection is possible, but it is a “very rare” occurrence. “We have seen that someone gets measles and he is supposed to be protected all his life because he generates certain antibodies, but then we have seen reinfection occurring in measles,” ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava told a press conference. “Similarly, we can have reinfection with COVID-19 as has been described by the case in Hong Kong and it is not a matter of serious concern.”
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce the salaries of parliamentarians by 30% for one year to meet emergencies arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The ordinance had been promulgated on April 6 and put into effect the next day.
The Drugs Controller General Of India on Tuesday allowed Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed along with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University. The earlier suspension order, stopping new recruitment for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, has been revoked.
The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha that more than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported, and three of them are in advance stages of trials, while four are in advanced preclinical development stage.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department issued revised protocols for Covid-19 and announced it would seal entire residential buildings, if 10 or more coronavirus cases are found there from two or more floors. The building will be sealed partially if one or more cases are found in a single home, it added.
United States President Donald Trump said that a coronavirus vaccine may be available within a month, adding that the pandemic could also go away by itself.“We’re very close to having a vaccine,” he said at a town hall question-and-answer session with voters in Pennsylvania. “We’re within weeks of getting it you know – could be three weeks, four weeks.”
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.95 crore people and killed 9,35,228 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 2 crore.