Security forces killed three suspected militants in Batamaloo area of Srinagar in a gunfight on Thursday morning, according to the Kashmir Zone Police. The suspected militants have not yet been identified.

The operation was carried out by a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force and the police. Two CRPF personnel were injured in the gun battle, and a civilian woman was killed, PTI reported. The woman has been identified as Kaunsar Riyaz. The wounded have been admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district around 6.45 am on Thursday, ANI reported.

Pakistani troops had fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on September 15, killing an Indian soldier and wounding two, including an officer.

India-Pakistan firing

On September 1, an Indian Army officer was killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri. He was the ninth soldier to be killed along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in the last three months.

Since January 1, 2018, Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreements over 8,500 times in Jammu and Kashmir, a Right to Information reply from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has said. Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire over 3,000 times this year.