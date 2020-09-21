At least eight people were killed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city after a multi-storied building collapsed early on Monday, ANI reported, quoting the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Another 20 to 25 people are feared trapped under the debris.

A team of the National Disaster Force is leading the rescue operation and has been able to rescue 25 people from the wreckage. Officials have also rescued a child from under the rubble.

Half of the building, which has 21 flats, collapsed late at night while many of the residents were asleep, according to India Today. But it was not immediately clear what caused the apartment building to collapse.

Further details are awaited.