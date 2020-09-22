The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday accused Pakistan of using drones to drop weapons across the Line of Control at night, NDTV reported. The police said they have seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a pistol, from a village in Akhnoor region of Jammu.



“The weapons were meant to [be] handed over to terrorists in Kashmir Valley,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Shridhar Patil told ANI. “Initial probe suggests Jaish-e-Mohammed is behind this.”

The consignment, which also includes three AK magazines and 90 rounds, was recovered from Zad Sohal village. The police received specific inputs that the weapons were air-dropped by a Pakistani drone and conducted searches. Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has been involved in major terror attacks such as the 2019 Pulwama strike in India.

Police and Army have recovered drone dropped packages in the border area of Akhnoor sector.

An unidentified police official told Hindustan Times that the arms and ammunition were dropped in a dry rivulet and the drone flew back into Pakistani territory.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh had also said that Pakistan was using cross-border underground tunnels to push terrorists into India and drones to drop weapons for them. He added that the anti-infiltration grid was active and anti-tunnelling operations were underway to scuttle “nefarious designs”.

On August 29, the Border Security Force had said it has detected a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, just beneath the Indo-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu.