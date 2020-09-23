The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Sudarshan News, which aired a program on Muslims allegedly infiltrating government services, was in violation of the Cable Television Network Act, Live Law reported. The government has also issued a show-cause notice to Suresh Chavhanke, the managing director of the channel, and sought a response by September 28.

According to the Cable Television Network Act, no programme that “contains attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes” can be aired.

The Supreme Court added that the interim order passed against the news channel on September 16 should continue and directed the central government to file a response on the outcome of the notice. The court will next hear the case on October 5.

On September 16, the Supreme Court had restrained Sudarshan News from airing future episodes of its Bindas Bol show. The top court held that the four episodes telecast by the channel from September 11 to 14 had only indulged in the vilification of Muslims and called its content “rabid” and “insidious”. The channel’s Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke then submitted a 91-page affidavit, arguing that the show was a piece of investigative journalism and said that Sudarshan News had no problem with any individual from any community joining the civil services on merit.