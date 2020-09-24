India’s coronavirus count rose to 57,32,519 on Thursday, after the health ministry reported a rise of 86,508 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,129 to 91,149. As many as 46.74 lakh people have recovered so far. The country’s mortality rate is 1.59%.
India recorded a higher number of coronavirus recoveries than the number of new infections for the sixth consecutive day, the health ministry said, adding that 74% of the new recoveries were reported from 10 states and Union Territories.
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the second wave of the coronavirus has entered the country. “We have the power to get this second wave under control,” the prime minister said. “I know we can do it because we’ve already done it once before.”
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who on Wednesday said he does not wear a mask, has apologised for his comments. “My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law,” he said in a tweet. “It wasn’t in line with the sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I will wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.”
Johnson & Johnson announced that it has begun the third phase of clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus. The trial will enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the United States and around the world.
Actor-politician Vijayakant has been diagnosed with Covid-19, a statement from his political outfit Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam said. “Vijayakant visits a private hospital in Chennai every six months for a routine medical check-up,” the statement said. “And during one such visit recently, he had tested positive for coronavirus.”
Veteran atomic scientist and former chairperson of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu has died due to the coronavirus infection. He was 68 years old.
The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, is stable, hospital officials said. Sisodia was diagnosed with Covid-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.
The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures it had taken to meet the expenditure for combating the coronavirus-induced crisis to March 31, 2021. The period was to end on September 30.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.17 crore people and killed 9,75,038, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.18 crore.