Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital, was also diagnosed with dengue, PTI reported his office as saying on Thursday. Sisodia tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14.

“His blood platelets are also falling,” the statement added. “He is being shifted to Max Hospital.” Sisodia was admitted to the Lok Nayak hospital on Wednesday after complaints of fever and breathing difficulties.

Earlier in the day, doctors from Lok Nayak hospital said that Sisodia was stable and would undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, according to Mint.

“His condition was stable in the afternoon and we had shifted him out of the ICU [intensive care unit],” a doctor told The Indian Express.

Sisodia is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet to have tested positive for the coronavirus. In June, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised after he contracted the infection. Jain was discharged from hospital on June 26 after being treated for 12 days.

Tarun Gogoi in ICU

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who had tested positive for the coronavirus last month, was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after his oxygen levels dropped.

Gogoi’s oxygen level had dropped to 82 on Thursday morning, according to The Indian Express. However, authorities and family members said the level was recovered to 92-93 by evening.

“He is medically stable. For precaution, he has been moved to the ICU,” Tarun Gogoi’s son and MP Gaurav Gogoi told newspaper.

Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that doctors from the Guwahati Medical Hospital would consult their counterparts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday to seek advice about Tarun Gogoi’s treatment. The meeting will be held via video conference.

“We have also discussed the steps that are to be taken in case the former chief minister has to be taken to Delhi for treatment,” Sarma added.

Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 26. A nine-member team of doctors along with the head of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s pulmonary medicine department are monitoring his health condition. On September 1, Gogoi was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated

The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.